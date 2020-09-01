Proposition 15 would raise billons for local governments and schools; business leaders cite financial burden

California

One of the highest profile measures on the ballot in the November election is Proposition 15, which would raise taxes on commercial and industrial buildings in California, based on current property values, rather than values of the properties at the time of purchase.

A state legislative analyst indicates the measure, if approved by voters, would raise $8 to $12 billion annually in tax revenues, with 40% going to K-12 schools and community colleges in California, and 60% to local governments.

Some business leaders and groups representing some California businesses oppose the measure, saying it would lead to extreme financial burdens during a time when many businesses are struggling.

Teachers Unions, The Sierra Club, and the ACLU are among the groups that support the Proposition 15.

