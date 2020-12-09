Restaurant owner defying regional stay-at-home order issued by Governor Newsom and state health officials

California

A restaurant owner in Beaumont tells News Channel 3 he is defying the regional stay-at-home order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom and state health officials.

The order, which went into effect Sunday night at 11:59, was prompted as a result of regional hospital ICU capacity falling below 15%.

Diego Rose tells News Channel 3 that his Beaumont restaurant, Marla's Cocina and Cantina, will remain open.

"It's going to be business as usual for us, we've always been afforded the luxury to have the space to socially distance people," Rose said to News Channel 3 sister station KABC, Los Angeles.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with Rose to learn more about his decision to defy the state order.

We'll also reach out to city, county and state officials to get their response to Rose's decision to continue serving his customers.

Be sure to catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.