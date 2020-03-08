Dow futures down more than 1,000 points, kicking off another rough week for the markets

Money

Stock futures were down again Sunday evening as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to roil financial markets.

Dow futures fell by as much as 1,072 points, or about 4.2% Sunday. The S&P futures were down around 4.5% and Nasdaq futures were down 4.4%.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a record low Sunday evening — below 0.5%.

Wall Street has faced heavy losses for the past several weeks due to fears surrounding the coronavirus. During the last week of February, US stocks had their worst week since the financial crisis, and the economic disruption caused by the virus doesn’t appear to be letting up.

The scale of the coronavirus outbreak spread rapidly in the United States last week. At least 33 states now have cases of the virus, and many major US companies have begun encouraging or allowing employees to work from home.

Stock futures may have also taken a hit Sunday from a conflict over oil prices and supply that broke out at an OPEC meeting Friday. Oil prices suffered an historic collapse after Saudi Arabia shocked the market by launching a price war against onetime ally Russia. US oil prices crashed as much as 27% to a four-year low of $30 a barrel as traders brace for Saudi Arabia to flood the market with crude in a bid to recapture market share.

Global markets have also been battered in recent days. About $9 trillion was wiped off global stocks in nine days, Bank of America said in a research note after US markets closed deep in the red again on Thursday.

– CNN Business’ Matt Egan contributed to this report