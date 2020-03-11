Dow futures plunge but European stocks get boost from emergency UK rate cut

Money

Global stocks are experiencing whiplash as investors struggle to figure out just how much economic damage the novel coronavirus outbreak will cause.

Asian stocks tumbled, with Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 entering a bear market, having fallen more than 20% from its recent highs. South Korea’s Kospi declined 2.8%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 2.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and China’s Shanghai Composite were both down a little under 1%.

In Europe, however, Britain’s FTSE 100 opened up 1.7%, boosted by an emergency interest rate cut by the Bank of England — the latest in a series of moves by policymakers to soften the blow to markets and economies. The European Central Bank is expected to announce its own measures for the eurozone economy on Thursday. Germany’s DAX gained 1.3% and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.7%. Italy’s main stock index gained 2.4%.

Dow futures shed more than 450 points, or 1.8%. Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures each declined around 1.9%.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, just raised the stakes in its oil production standoff with Russia. Saudi Aramco said Wednesday that it received a directive from the Ministry of Energy to boost its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, from 12.3 million.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, scaled back gains after the announcement. They were last flat at $37.25 per barrel, down more than 45% since early January.

Wednesday’s stock market jitters come after a largely positive day for Asia and for Wall Street, when major indexes posted significant gains. The Dow’s 1,167-point gain was its third best on record, while the S&P and Nasdaq recorded their best days since December 2018.

But the roller coaster is indicative of how uncertain investors have felt as they contend with the consequences of the outbreak. The outbreak has infected more than 113,000 people globally and 4,000 are dead, according to CNN’s tally. And Tuesday’s market gains came after even more historic declines.

“Given persistent lack of clarity, markets will likely continue to signal their discomfort, ” said Flavia Cheong, head of equities for Asia Pacific at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She said it is difficult to predict how the situation will evolve.

“We don’t think the market has yet priced in the worst-case scenarios,” Cheong said in a research note.

The coronavirus outbreak that started in China has morphed into a a global health crisis likely to “tip the global economy into a severe slump in the first half of this year,” said Robert Gilhooly, senior emerging markets economist for Aberdeen Standard Investments.

A global shock economy suggests that policymakers will need to step in more forcefully, Gilhooly said, adding that he expected the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again, with other central banks following their lead.