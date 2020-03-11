Stock futures up ahead of Trump address on coronavirus

Money

Stock futures were up slightly Wednesday evening, following a trading day that brought the Dow into a bear market.

Dow futures were up 229 points, or 0.97%, while S&P 500 futures were up 1.04% and Nasdaq futures were up around 1.07%

The optimistic response came after another volatile day in a roller coaster week for the markets driven by the novel coronavirus outbreak and plummeting oil prices.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow slipped into bear market territory Wednesday — defined as a drop of more than 20% from the most recent high. But only the Dow closed the day in a bear market.

Two other key market indexes, the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the small-cap focused Russell 2000, are already in a bear market.

The novel coronavirus has taken a massive toll on global markets and economies.

The number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 115,000, and more than 4,000 people have died. The World Health Organization on Wednesday officially declared coronavirus a pandemic.

The slight bump in stock futures Wednesday comes as investors await an address from President Donald Trump later in the evening to talk about the US response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Stocks were briefly buoyed on Tuesday after Trump spoke Monday night about potential economic remedies for coronavirus. But those gains were all lost in the sell-off Wednesday.