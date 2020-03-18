The entire Trump stock rally is gone: Dow erases all its gains since Donald Trump took office

Money

The Trump stock rally, which at its peak a month ago was robust and seemingly unending, has completely evaporated.

The Dow fell more than 1,800 points on Tuesday, bringing the index below 19,732 points. That was the Dow’s closing level on January 19, 2017, the day before Trump took office.

The S&P 500 plunged 7% at midday, triggering a circuit breaker which halted trading for 15 minutes. That index is still above its Trump inauguration level, but it is moving closer to wiping out all of Trump’s stock market gains as well. The index, which is the broadest measure of Wall Street, was down 6.3% in the early afternoon on Tuesday.

Global equities have been hit hard by the worries about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, which has by now infected more than 7,000 people in the United States.

Economists predict recessions for both individual countries and the world economy this year as the pandemic dealt both a supply and demand shock to commerce. That said, expectations for a sharp rebound for the economy and the stock market towards in the second half of the year are high.