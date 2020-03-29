Jefferies Group CFO dies of coronavirus complications

Money

The chief financial officer of Jefferies Group LLC, Peregrine “Peg” Broadbent, has died from coronavirus complications, the company said in a statement Sunday.

Broadbent, who was 56-years-old, had served as CFO of the financial services company since 2007. The company has appointed Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial Group, as the interim CFO and chief accounting officer of Jefferies Group.

“For over a dozen years, Peg has been our CFO and partner, and helped us build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times,” the company said. “He has also been a much-loved and respected leader to the incredible global team that provides the support, foundation and glue across our firm.”

Global deaths from the coronavirus have now surpassed 30,000. The United States now has the most confirmed cases worldwide, and the Centers for Disease Control has issued a travel advisory urging people in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for the next two weeks.

Broadbent joined Jefferies in 2007 after 16 years at Morgan Stanley, where he worked in multiple positions including as managing director and head of institutional controllers. Prior to that, Broadbent worked for Coopers&Lybrand, the company later became PricewaterhouseCoopers following a merger.