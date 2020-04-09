‘Saturday Night Live’ is producing new original content remotely amid coronavirus

Money

After going dark because of the coronavirus pandemic, “Saturday Night Live” will be back this weekend with new original content that will be produced remotely, NBC said on Thursday.

The NBC variety series, which was originally scheduled to return from hiatus on March 28, suspended production last month because of the outbreak.

“SNL” joins other late-night broadcasts that have returned to the airwaves albeit remotely. NBC’s own “Late Night with Seth Meyers” came back last week with Meyers hosting the show from his attic.