Fortnite’s ‘The Device’ event reached capacity in just one minute and gamers are naturally mad

A virtual event hosted in the ever-popular Fortnight universe finally took place.

The online game’s long-awaited, thrice-delayed “The Device” filled up on Monday just one minute after fans were told to arrive, heralding yet another milestone for the popular multiplayer.

Knowing that the in-game live event would fill up fast, Epic Games advised fans to arrive 30 minutes before the 2 p.m. ET start time to secure their spot. But then at 1:31 p.m., just one minute after the recommended queue time, Epic announced that the event was full.

“Today’s event has reached capacity. If you’re not already in game, we recommend catching the event via livestream,” the company tweeted.

For holed-up gamers who had waited weeks for the event to take place, which marks the end of the game’s Chapter 2 Season 2, the announcement was surely frustrating.

“They have more than enough money to create enough server space for everyone,” one person tweeted, summarizing the overall discontent. “They recommended queuing up at 1:30. I queued up at 1:25. I am beyond mad.”

“You better give every kid that tried to get in a skin or a free battle pass because this is ridiculous. You delay the last two season and Delay this event by two weeks and now half the people can’t even get it,” said another.

Many compared the event to Travis Scott’s virtual concert on Fortnite, saying that the servers should’ve been able to handle more players if they were able to handle the more than 12 million people that viewed his concert.

Epic Games did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the limited server capacity.

Epic’s season-ending events for Fortnite are known to be well, epic. And according to people who were able to get into the game, Monday’s event didn’t disappoint. The Agency, a key building on the Fortnite island, was destroyed and — stay with us, non-gamers — the purple storm became a wall of water, hinting at what’s to come in the third season, which is set to start on Wednesday.

“The Device” and the launch of season 3 were both delayed earlier this month due to widespread protests and outrage over George Floyd’s death.

“Recent events are a heavy reminder of ongoing injustices in society, from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of color,” Epic Games said in a blog post at the time. “The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities.”