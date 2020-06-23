Twitter puts warning on Trump tweet for “threat of harm” against DC protesters

Money

Twitter on Tuesday put a warning label on a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he warned if protesters tried to set up an “autonomous zone” in Washington DC they would be “met with serious force!”

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” Twitter said.

Trump has been critical of the “autonomous zone” in Seattle.

This is a developing story …