Ed Henry fired from Fox News over sexual misconduct allegation

Money

Fox News said Wednesday that Ed Henry, one of its top news anchors, has been fired after an investigation into an allegation was leveled by a former employee.

“On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace wrote in an internal memo.

The executives said that an outside law firm was immediately brought in to investigate the claims.

“‪Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation,” they said. “Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.”‬

Until last week, Henry was a rising star at Fox, responsible for co-anchoring three hours of morning news coverage on the network.

Henry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Henry joined Fox in 2011 after seven years at CNN. He covered the Obama administration as Fox’s chief White House correspondent. He later helmed much of the network’s coverage of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

He was sidelined in May 2016, however, following a tabloid magazine’s report about an extramarital affair. Salacious stories led the network’s CEO at the time, Roger Ailes, to publicly rebuke him, saying “this raises serious questions about Ed’s lack of judgment, especially given his position as a journalist.”

Months later, Ailes was forced out of Fox News after numerous women came forward and accused him of sexual harassment and assault. The scandal exposed deep-rooted cultural problems at Fox, sparked numerous lawsuits and led the Murdochs to make sweeping changes.

Since the Ailes scandal, Scott and Wallace have emphasized that the corporate culture had been cleaned up. ‪Wednesday’s memo said that “Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination.”