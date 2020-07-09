Stocks tumble after Supreme Court rules Trump must hand over tax returns

Money

The Dow and the broader US stock market tumbled on Thursday after the Supreme Court dealt a blow to the Trump administration.

The court ruled that the President has to hand over his financial documents and tax returns to the New York district attorney.

Even though the ruling doesn’t mean that the New York district attorney will get the tax returns right away, investors seems to see this result as unfavorable for he president and therefore market sentiment.

Stocks were mixed ahead of the ruling, but dropped firmly into negative territory after its release.

The Dow fell 1.9%, or some 480 points, in the late morning, while the broader S&P 500 dropped 1.5%.

The Nasdaq, which was on track for an all-time high at the start of the trading day, fell 0.8%.

For a long time during this term, Trump was considered a relatively market-friendly candidate, not least because of his promises of a massive infrastructure bill and now because of unprecedented fiscal stimulus to get the economy through the pandemic recession.

But market experts have changed their tune of late as former Vice President Joe Biden is pulling ahead in the polls for the November presidential election.

JPMorgan is even predicting that a Democratic sweep in the fall could help stocks further because Biden’s moderate policies would help the weakened economy. Potentially higher taxes would likely also be offset by fewer trade tariffs.

Biden will speak on his economic agenda this afternoon, including his plan to spur manufacturing and create new jobs on top of bringing those lost to the pandemic back.

Matt Egan and Eric Bradner contributed to this report.