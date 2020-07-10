Facebook considers banning political ads in days before US election

Money

Facebook is considering banning political advertising on its platform in the days leading up to the US presidential election in November, a person familiar with the discussions told CNN. The potential ban has been under consideration since last fall, the person said.

Another person familiar with the discussions said it is only one of many options being considered by the company and that no final decision has been reached.

The potential ban on ads was first reported by Bloomberg. A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment.

Facebook has come under intense criticism for its policy of allowing politicians to run false ads. It has also sparked concerns that highly targeted political ads could undermine political discourse by decreasing the chance that rival campaigns and the press can see the ads and provide transparency.