‘Tenet’ is the latest Hollywood film to be delayed because of the pandemic

Money

Warner Bros. has delayed the release of the Christopher Nolan movie “Tenet” because of the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sci-fi action thriller was due to be released on August 12, but Warner Bros. has vacated the date, citing “continued uncertainty,” according to a statement from the company Tuesday. It didn’t give an alternative release date but said one would be shared “imminently.” Warner Bros. and CNN share the same parent company, WarnerMedia

“Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought Hollywood to a complete halt. Movie theaters have shut around the world, productions have stopped, and the release of some of the year’s biggest films has been delayed.

“Tenet” stars John David Washington as the protagonist, who must lead the fight for world survival through international espionage. Washington is joined by stars such as Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Warner Bros. also announced that horror movie “The Conjuring 3” will now be released on June 4 next year.

The entertainment industry has been grappling with how best to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, and there was speculation that some new movies could be released purely for home viewing.

In April, Disney announced new release dates for a number of films, including “Mulan” and “Black Widow.”

However, the company also said that other titles, such as “Onward” and “Artemis Fowl,” would be released on the Disney+ streaming service rather than in theaters.

The future of going to the movies is in serious doubt, since nobody knows how long the virus will keep theaters closed or how audiences will react once life does return to normal.

Jeff Bock, a senior analyst at entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations, believes that theaters will ultimately rebound from the coronavirus outbreak, but it won’t come without “great losses.”