AMC Theatres postpones reopening again as summer blockbusters are delayed

Money

With summer blockbusters pushing back their release dates because of coronavirus, AMC Theatres is delaying its opening once again.

The world’s biggest movie-theater chain is postponing the reopening of its US theaters to “mid-to-late August,” the company said on Thursday.

AMC was set to have a phased reopening on July 15 with the hopes of being fully operational by July 24. That date was then pushed back to July 30 late last month.

“This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.’ Tenet and Disney’s Mulan, as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC’s big screens,” the company said in a release.