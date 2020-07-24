The Washington Post settles lawsuit with Nick Sandmann after viral March for Life controversy

Money

The Washington Post settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a teenager who was at the center of a viral video controversy, the newspaper and an attorney representing the family said on Friday.

“We are pleased that we have been able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of the remaining claims in this lawsuit,” Kris Coratti, a spokesperson for The Post, said in a short statement.

Coratti declined to disclose the terms of the settlement. An attorney for the student, Nicholas Sandmann, also declined to disclose the terms of the deal.

“Nicholas Sandmann agreed to settle with the Post because the Post was quick to publish the whole truth—through its follow-up coverage and editor’s notes,” Sandmann’s attorney, Todd McMurtry, said in an email. “The terms of the settlement are confidential.”m

Sandmann celebrated the settlement on Twitter.

“Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me,” Sandmann tweeted. “I still have more to do.”

The settlement will allow the newspaper to avoid a lengthy and potentially unpredictable trial.

The judge overseeing the case previously dismissed the lawsuit against The Post last summer. But he later reinstated the case, narrowing its scope significantly.

Sandmann in 2019 became a national news story when as a student at Covington Catholic High School he was in Washington, DC, for the annual March for Life rally.

In a video that gained national attention, Sandmann was in an encounter with Omaha tribe elder Nathan Phillips, who was beating a hand-held drum and singing at the Indigenous Peoples March at the Lincoln Memorial on the same day.

Another video that surfaced days later provided additional context for the encounter, but the first video had gone viral, touching off widespread controversy as photos of the teenager and the red Make America Great Again hat he was wearing spread across social media.

In the second video, a group of black men who identified as members of the Black Hebrew Israelites were seen taunting the students from Covington Catholic High School with disparaging language and shouting racist slurs at participants in the Indigenous Peoples Rally and other passersby.

Sandmann at the time strongly denied accusations against him, saying he had been trying to “defuse the situation” by “remaining motionless and calm.”

Major news outlets, including the Washington Post, the Associated Press and CNN, covered the aftermath of the incident.

Sandmann also filed lawsuits against several other news organizations, including CNN.

CNN settled with Sandmann in January. The terms of that settlement were not disclosed.