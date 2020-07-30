Alcohol delivery service Drizly hit by data breach affecting 2.4 million accounts

Money

Drizly confirmed it suffered a massive breach earlier this month, saying data from 2.5 million accounts may have been stolen.

The alcohol delivery service confirmed Wednesday that a hacker acquired some of its customer data, including emails, date-of-birth information, passwords, and in some cases, addresses. The breach was first reported by TechCrunch.

Drizly discovered the hack on July 13 and “quickly took steps to tighten security and further reduce risk of attack,” the company said in a statement. The company encouraged customers to change their passwords nonetheless.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” a Drizly spokesperson said. “We have been in contact with and are cooperating with federal law enforcement.”

TechCrunch reported that it uncovered a dark web marketplace that claimed to sell Drizly credit card account details. Drizly told CNN Business that “with 100% certainty, no financial information — from neither credit nor debit cards — was compromised.” TechCrunch also reported that hackers may have obtained phone numbers, IP addresses, and geolocation data.