Amazon trounces earnings estimates despite spending $4 billion on coronavirus measures

Money

Amazon’s revenue during the three months ended in June blew away Wall Street projections, as the company continued to experience a surge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The online retail giant on Thursday generated $88.9 billion in revenue during the second quarter, up 40% from the same period a year earllier and well above the $81.6 billion analysts had expected. Net income doubled during the quarter to $5.2 billion, despite the company’s more than $4 billion investment in managing the coronavirus pandemic during the quarter.

Amazon stock jumped more than 4% in after-hours trading Thursday.

“This was another highly unusual quarter, and I couldn’t be more proud of and grateful to our employees around the globe,” said Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement Thursday.

–This is a developing story. Check back for updates.