ADT stock soars 65% after $450 million Google investment

Money

Shares of home security business ADT rose sharply on Monday after the company announced a $450 million investment from Google.

ADT stock rallied some 65% after the opening bell in New York, after jumping in premarket trading. Google shares had inched higher in premarket but were modestly lower after regular trading began.

Google’s investment bought a 6.6% stake in ADT to kick off a long-term partnership. The two companies plan to create smart home software and services using Google’s Nest hardware and ADT’s security expertise.

Both companies have also committed $150 million in the partnership to cover marketing, product development, technology and employee training.