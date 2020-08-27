Jeff Bezos is now worth a whopping $200 billion

Money

Jeff Bezos was already the world’s richest man. Now his net worth has skyrocketed once again, setting another new record.

On Wednesday, the Amazon CEO’s wealth reached an estimated $202 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, as the company’s shares soared. That’s up about $87 billion since January.

The explosive growth in Bezos’ fortune is being driven by his holdings in Amazon. The company’s stock is up about 25% over the last three months and 86% so far this year, according to data from Refinitiv.

Bezos, who founded Amazon in 1994, keeps breaking records with his wealth. In 2017, he became the richest person on the planet. And last month, his estimated net worth jumped to almost $172 billion, marking a new global high.

The billionaire isn’t alone — other tech tycoons have been getting much wealthier throughout the pandemic as demand for their companies’ goods and services continue to grow.

Earlier this month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was dubbed a “centibillionaire,” as his wealth surpassed $100 billion. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with a net worth of $96 billion, is close to achieving that extraordinary status. Microsoft founder Bill Gates has already made it.

And Apple CEO Tim Cook also became a billionaire recently as shares of his company — now the world’s most valuable — have soared. Cook is a rare example of an executive who didn’t help found their company breaking into the ranks of the super rich.

Though Amazon is Bezos’ biggest asset, it’s not the only big brand he oversees. Outside the company, Bezos also owns Blue Origin, the space travel company he founded in 2000, and The Washington Post newspaper, which he acquired in 2013.