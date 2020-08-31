Chadwick Boseman films dominate Apple and Amazon charts following actor’s death

Money

Fans of Chadwick Boseman are watching and rewatching his films following the actor’s death on Friday from colon cancer.

“42,” where Boseman plays baseball legend Jackie Robinson, is currently No. 3 on Apple’s iTunes chart. Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” comes in right after at No. 4. “Marshall,” a biographical film which has Boseman take on the role of former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall is No. 7 and “21 Bridges,” an action film starring Boseman, is just outside the top ten at No. 12.

“21 Bridges” and “Black Panther” are also big sellers over on Amazon. The films stand at No. 1 and No. 3 on the site’s Blu-Ray bestsellers, respectively. For Amazon’s digital video chart, “Black Panther” sits at No. 6.

The surge of Boseman’s films come after a weekend of tributes for the actor.

ABC aired “Black Panther” commercial free on Sunday night. Boseman played the role of T’Challa, the king of the fictitious African nation Wakanda, in the film. The Marvel blockbuster broke cultural barriers and box office records.

ABC followed the presentation of the film with “Chadwick Boseman — A Tribute for a King,” an ABC News special, which celebrated Boseman’s life. Disney owns both ABC and Marvel Studios.

Ryan Coogler, the director of “Black Panther,” also wrote a lengthy statement about Boseman on Sunday saying that the actor was “kind, comforting,” and “had the warmest laugh in the world.”

“Chad deeply valued his privacy, and I wasn’t privy to the details of his illness. After his family released their statement, I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him,” Coogler wrote. “He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was. He was an epic firework display. I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days. What an incredible mark he’s left for us.”