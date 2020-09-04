Stocks try to recover after Thursday’s tech wreck

Money

Stocks were mixed Friday morning after a solid August jobs report. The Dow was up more than 200 points the and S&P 500 rose slightly but the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 1%.

The US economy added another 1.4 million jobs in August, which was in line with expectations and down from 1.7 million jobs added in July and 4.8 million in June. Every person who can go back to work is a win for the recovery from the coronavirus-fueled joblessness crisis, but America is still down 11.5 million jobs from February.

The attempt at a market rebound follows Thursday’s massive drop for stocks, which was led by big sell-offs in red hot tech leaders such as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

The Dow fell more than 800 points Thursday, in what was the worst day for stocks since June.

The sell-off came just one day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit new all-time highs and is a sign that market volatility may be back.