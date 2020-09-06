Trump attacks the sixth-richest woman in the world for her ties to The Atlantic

Money

President Donald Trump is coming after Laurene Powell Jobs, the philanthropist billionaire who owns The Atlantic and Axios. The sixth-richest woman in the world, Jobs is the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Trump said Laurene Powell Jobs, who has a net worth of $33.3 billion according to Bloomberg, is “wasting money” Steve Jobs left her after he died by owning the magazine that published a damaging report about him last week.

On Thursday, The Atlantic published a story written by its editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg that reported four anonymous sources said Trump called Americans who died in battle “losers” and “suckers.”

The article outlines Trump’s derogatory remarks about service members and their intelligence. The Atlantic also reported that Trump asked for wounded veterans to be kept out of military parades.

In response to the story in The Atlantic, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted, “Here’s my promise to you: If I have the honor of serving as the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honor their sacrifice. Always.”

Trump, in his Sunday morning tweet, was responding to Charlie Kirk, the chair of pro-Trump student group Trump Students. Kirk implied an ulterior motive, noting that Laurene Powell Jobs donated to Biden and owns the magazine that published the story about Trump.

Laurene Powell Jobs inherited billions of dollars of stock in Apple and Disney from her late husband after he died in 2011. She founded The Emerson Collective, a social change organization focused on education, immigration reform, the environment, media and journalism and health. In 2017, The Emerson Collective bought a majority stake in The Atlantic.