Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 12 next week

Money

Apple has announced the date of the event where it is likely to reveal the design of the latest iPhone and other new products.

The event, typically held at Apple’s headquarters in early September, will be streamed online next Tuesday, September 15.

Apple is widely expected to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities — the first iPhone to connect to the new, superfast wireless network that analysts expected to generate a “supercycle” of device upgrades.

This is a developing story and will be updated.