Peloton cuts the price of its most popular bike by 15%

Money

Peloton is cutting the price of its original at-home exercise bike by 15% and unveiling new fitness products, a sign that the company believes the pandemic has permanently changed people’s workout routines and that it can further grow its fervent fan base.

Beginning Wednesday, its core bike will cost $1,895 — a $350 reduction — with the monthly financing rate dropping $9 to $49 a month. With a slightly more attractive price point, Peloton wants to maintain its blockbuster year and enlist new members even as gyms across the United States reopen.

Peloton is also moving upscale with a new model, called the Bike+. For $2,495, the new bike has a larger screen to stream its classes, enhanced speakers and a new feature that automatically changes the resistance depending on the teacher’s instructors. The screen can also be titled so customers can do complete workouts on the floor for its new total workout classes.

A new, full-body workout class that includes the bike and weights launches September 15. Existing members can trade in their working bikes for a $700 credit to use on the Bike+.

The price of its treadmill remains $4,295. Peloton is adding a new lower-priced treadmill next year for $2,495.

Peloton founder and CEO John Foley told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday the changes were originally supposed to be announced in April, but the pandemic paused its plans as people began ordering its products en masse and sparked a delay in orders. Lowering the prices and expanding its portfolio is aimed at attracting new members that might think it’s just for the wealthy, he said.

Peloton, which releases its most recent earnings report Thursday, has had a blockbuster year so far thanks to the virus. Revenue jumped 66% according to a May release, largely benefiting from closed gyms and workout studios. Peloton shares jumped 3% before retreating in premarket trading, but are up 185% for the year.