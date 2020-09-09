Andrew Cuomo reinstates indoor dining in New York City — but restrictions apply

Money

New York City restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor dining, but strict restrictions apply.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that restaurants can restart indoor dining on September 30, but they will be limited to operating at 25% capacity.

Restaurants will have to abide by other rules including temperature-checking guests at the door, no bar service and one member of each party providing contact information for tracing purposes.

The announcement comes after many restaurants have been struggling to stay afloat after being forced to shutter in March during the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 64% of restaurateurs said they are likely or somewhat likely to close by the end of this year unless they receive financial relief, according to a survey of more than 1,000 restaurant owners conducted by the New York State Restaurant Association. Roughly 55% of those restaurant owners who said they are likely to close said they expect to shut down before November.

Cuomo noted that the state of New York had set a deadline of November 1 to reassess if the state will allow up to 50% capacity in New York City restaurants. The double in capacity for indoor dining is contingent upon the infection rate staying below its current rate of 0.91% across the state, Cuomo said.