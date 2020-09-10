SNL is returning to 30 Rock for the first time since March

Money

The Saturday Night Live cast is heading back to studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza for its 46th season.

This will be the late-night show’s first live episode since March 7, before the pandemic lockdown started taking hold in the United States.

Saturday Night Live teased the episode on Twitter with a video of the stage, text that reads “October 3” and a voiceover that says, “Live from New York.”

NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Today.com, the website for NBC’s “Today” show, reported SNL’s return to the studio.

On March 16, “Saturday Night Live” said it had suspended production, and on April 11, the show returned for a virtual episode. NBC produced two other virtual episodes, with the last one airing on May 9.