Microsoft’s offer to buy US TikTok is rejected

Money

ByteDance will not sell TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft, according to Microsoft.

“We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests,” Microsoft said in a blog post. “To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement.”

ByteDance has not responded to a request for comment.

This is a developing story…