Agents announce seizure of suspected counterfeit Apple AirPods that are actually OnePlus Buds

Like most Apple products, the company’s wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods, have prompted a number of copycat designs.

US Customs and Border Protection announced on Sunday night that it had seized what it thought was a shipment of counterfeit Apple AirPods. Unfortunately for CBP, based on the photos it shared, the items are OnePlus Buds, which are a legitimate product.

The box from the photo CBP shared states that the product is from OnePlus and not Apple, but that didn’t stop CBP from making the seizure.

CBP seized 2,000 units at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The shipment originated from Hong Kong and was headed to Nevada, CBP said in a statement.

“CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis,” said Troy Miller, director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.

“The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily.”

CBP said that the items would be valued at $398,000 based on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. However, OnePlus Buds retail for $79, valuing the entire haul of 2,000 units at $158,000.

CBP and OnePlus did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

OnePlus seems to be having fun with the moment, with the company’s Twitter account responding to CPB by tweeting: “Hey, give those back!”

OnePlus also tweeted out an image Monday morning of OnePlus Buds along with the caption: “Seize the day. Seize the music. #OnePlusBuds.”