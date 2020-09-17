Papa John’s is leaving its hometown of 36 years

Money

After 36 years in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John’s is moving its headquarters to Atlanta.

The pizza chain hasn’t picked the specific location for its Atlanta office yet, but it’s expected to complete the selection process by the end of the year, according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled to open a headquarters office in such an energetic and diverse region,” Rob Lynch, Papa John’s president and CEO, said in a press release. Lynch cited Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson airport as a key reason for the move, saying it will connect the company to domestic and international markets.

Many of Papa John’s teams are making the move to be based in Atlanta — including menu innovation, marketing, customer experience, HR, diversity, equity and inclusion, communications and development — but the IT, supply chain and legal teams will remain in Louisville.

The pizza chain has been successful during the pandemic as people are eating at home. In the quarter that ended in June, which encompassed the continued spread of coronavirus and nationwide lockdowns, Papa John’s sales rose 28% at its North American stores compared to the same time last year.

To capitalize on demand, the company recently announced a new creation from board member Shaquille O’Neal. It’s a pizza made with extra…everything: extra cheese, extra pepperoni and extra-large slices. The company also said it would hire 30,000 new workers to meet America’s surging demand for pizza.

Papa John’s stock is up 32% over the past year.