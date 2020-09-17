Stocks tumble after the Fed says the recovery will take time

Money

The Dow and the broader US stock market took a dive on Thursday, opening sharply in the red after the Federal Reserve said the path to recovery would be very long.

Stocks finished mixed following the central bank’s monetary policy update on Wednesday, and sentiment clearly hasn’t improved over night.

The Dow opened down 1.1%, or more than 300 points lower, while the broader S&P 500 fell 1.5% at the opening bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.2%.

The Fed committed lower interest rates for longer and to continue asset purchases to help the US economy recover from the pandemic shock. It reiterated that the speed of the economy depended on the path of the virus.

A survey of Fed officials showed the group expects rates to remain at or near zero through 2023. In theory that’s good for stocks, because it means that companies can borrow at cheaper interest rates. But it also means that the economic recovery will be slower than many may have hoped.

Powell also reiterated that there likely needed to be more fiscal stimulus.

While the labor market has improved significantly since the spring, “It’s a long way from maximum employment,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters Wednesday. As of the August jobs report, the country was still down 11.5 million jobs from February.

On Thursday, initial jobless claims decreased to 860,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis, still about four times as high as before the pandemic.