Deutsche Bank allows work-from-home until July 2021

Money

Deutsche Bank informed its staff Wednesday they don’t need to return to the office at 60 Wall Street until July 2021, according to an internal memo obtained by CNN.

The bank, which has about 5,000 workers in New York City, said it’s giving employees the option to work from home to accommodate parents who need to balance work with the “sporadic school schedule” of children.

“In addition, despite New York’s success in containing Covid, with the understandable concerns about public transportation, cleanliness, security and other quality of life issues, many of you do not wish to return to 60 Wall Street soon,” the memo said.

News of Deutsche Bank’s decision comes a day after another big bank, JPMorgan Chase, made headlines for sending some workers home after they tested positive for COVID, Bloomberg reported this week.

The report of positive cases at JPMorgan’s Madison Avenue building was particularly noteworthy because JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon expressed skepticism on extended work-from-home arrangements and had begun recalling some workers but not all.

JPMorgan’s move to recall some workers spurred an incorrect tweet from President Trump, who congratulated the bank on Twitter for “ordering everyone back to office.”