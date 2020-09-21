Coronavirus cancels pumpkin spice at this restaurant chain

Money

It seems even pumpkin spice isn’t safe from the coronavirus.

The restaurant chain Einstein Bros. Bagels is the latest victim of the pandemic. This fall, they will not be offering any pumpkin spice seasonal items.

“Unfortunately we will not be offering pumpkin products this year,” Einstein Bros said in a statement to CNN. “With COVID-19, it’s been difficult launching new products.”

In past years, Einstein’s has offered a spread of pumpkin bagels with pumpkin shmear to match.

If you’re still on the hunt for a fall bagel, other stores have pumpkin spice in abundance. Grocery chain Trader Joe’s has plenty of pumpkin-flavored products, including pumpkin bagels and cream cheese. The bagel not only includes pumpkin spice seasonings, but also pumpkin flour.

And if you’re looking for an autumnal drink, coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts are both serving a variety of flavors, including the iconic pumpkin spice latte.

Einstein Bros. hopes to bring back the pumpkin products next year.