Dow tumbles 500 points as coronavirus fears mount

Money

In a painful start to the week for the Dow and the broader market, stocks tumbled at the opening bell in New York as investors worry when Washington will agree another stimulus bill.

Rising Covid-19 infections around the world as the colder seasons of the year are beginning are also weighing on the market.

The Dow opened down 500 points, or 1.7%. The broader S&P 500 kicked off 1.5% lower, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6%.

All three indexes have posted three-straight weeks of losses. This week could be number four.

European stock markets don’t look better Monday, selling off as virus numbers are on the rise.

While stocks are getting hammered, the US dollar, measured by the ICE US Dollar Index is up 0.5%. US Treasury bonds are also in high demand Monday, and the 10-year bond yield dipped to 0.66%. Bond prices and yields move opposite to one another.

The market jitters began with a sharp selloff, primarily in tech stocks, a few weeks back. Since then, supportive monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, gridlock in Washington over a next stimulus bill, the impending election and the lack of viable investment alternatives after the big stock market rally of the summer have been pulling investors into different directions.