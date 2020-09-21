These 63 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close by the end of 2020

Money

Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the first 63 stores it will close by the end of the year as part of a restructuring plan brought on by Covid-19.

USA Today first reported the closures.

The news comes after the retailer announced in July that it would close roughly 200 stores, mainly Bed Bath & Beyond stores, over the next two years. The store chain also said last month that it would eliminate 2,800 jobs as it tries to streamline its operations and shore up its finances.

The store chain, which also operates Buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Harmon Face Values, had a total of 1,478 stores as of May 30. Some 955 of those are Bed Bath & Beyond stores.

The company says the store closures are an “important step” in its effort “to create a sustainable, durable business.” Bed Bath & Beyond is set to report second-quarter fiscal earnings on October 1.

Here’s the list of 63 store locations set to close by the end of the year.

Alabama:

1640 Gadsden Highway, in Birmingham

300 Colonial Promenade Parkway, in Alabaster

Arizona:

10845 North Tatum Blvd, in Phoenix

California:

39125 Fremont Hub, in Fremont

10822 Trinity Parkway, in Stockton

12410 Amargosa Road, in Victorville

21640 Valley Blvd, in City of Industry

6365 Pats Ranch Road, in Mira Loma

2449 Golden Hill Road, in Paso Robles

Colorado:

4735 29th Street, in Greeley

23901 E. Orchard Road, in Aurora

Connecticut:

13 Sugar Hollow Road, in Danbury,

1212 Boston Post Road, in Milford

1603 Southeast Road, in Farmington

1914 East Street, in Torrington

Florida:

5803 S US Highway 17/92, in Casselberry

11470 Pines Blvd, in Pembroke Pines

10856 SW Village Parkway, in Port St. Lucie

Georgia:

6680 Douglas Blvd, in Douglasville

Illinois:

203 Orland Park Pl, in Orland Park

2838 North Broadway, in Chicago

2530 Sycamore Road, in Dekalb

734 East Boughton Road, in Bolingbrook

Indiana:

8655 N. River Crossing Blvd, in Indianapolis

2520 East 79th Ave, in Merrillville

280 N. Gates Drive, in Bloomington

6010 West 86th Street, in Indianapolis

Kentucky:

3220 Nicholasville Road, in Lexington

Louisiana:

901 Manhattan Blvd, in Harvey

Maryland:

558 N. Frederick Ave, in Gaithersburg

7000 Arundel Mills Circle, in Hanover

2653 N. Salisbury Blvd, in Salisbury

Maine:

730 Center Street, in Auburn

Michigan:

3180 Fairline Drive, in Allen Park

Missouri:

8520 North Evanston Ave, in Kansas City

North Carolina:

8241 Concord Mills Blvd, in Concord

6270 Glenwood Ave, in Raleigh

Nebraska:

5040 N. 27th Street, in Lincoln

New Jersey:

4075 Route 9, in Howell

202 Enterprise Drive, in Rockaway

New York:

3349 Monroe Ave, in Rochester

410 E. 61st Street, in New York

2700 Veterans Road West, in Staten Island

21855 Towne Center Drive, in Watertown

3597 W Genesee Street, in Syracuse

40-24 College Point Blvd, in Flushing

Ohio:

1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road, in Holland

1750 Hill Road North, in Pickerington

2720 Towne Drive, in Beavercreek

1170 Polaris Parkway, in Columbus

Oregon:

719 NW 12th Street, in Gresham

Pennslyvania:

2410 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting

Tennessee:

211 Opry Mills Drive, in Nashville

Texas:

9333 Research Blvd, in Austin

853 Northeast Mall Drive, Hurst

7616 Denton Highway, in Watauga

5752 Highway 6, in Missouri City

Utah:

2159 Harris Blvd, in Layton

7142 South Plaza Center Drive, in West Jordan

Virginia:

900 Army Navy Drive, in Arlington

Washington:

1130 S.E. Everett Mall Way, in Everett

Wisconsin:

605 Main Street, in Brookfield

West Virginia:

172 Retail Commons Parkway, in Martinsburg