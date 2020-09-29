Target won’t be left out of this year’s Prime Day

Money

Target isn’t letting Amazon hog the sales spotlight during Prime Day. The big-box store is once again bringing back its own version of the event.

On October 13 and 14, Target is holding Deal Days (the same days as Amazon’s Prime Day event). The retailer promises that this year’s sales extravaganza will have “nearly 1 million more deals” than last year and will serve as a revamped kick-off to the key holiday shopping season.

In a statement Tuesday, Target described the online event as a way of letting its “guests know they don’t need to wait or face the crowds to get the best deals, all with no membership fees required.” Target is also hoping the event will provide a boost to its Target Circle, it’s roughly year-old free loyalty program, to access some of the deals.

Target is also joining other retailers in demolishing the traditional Black Friday rush because of the pandemic. Black Friday deals will be sold online and in stores for the entire month of November, it said, and it will offer “weeklong discounts and digital deals every day” beginning on November 1. It’s also extending its price-match policy from two weeks after the purchase date to about two months.

Macy’s, Best Buy and Home Depot said they would kick off holiday sales earlier this year as customers shift their shopping habits online. Consumers increasingly have turned to the internet to find even deeper deals than in-store bargains, forcing more holiday shopping to shift online.