Staffers at Bustle Digital Group, which owns Nylon, Mic and Elite Daily, announce intention to unionize

Money

The staffs at publications owned by Bustle Digital Group, which includes Bustle, Romper, Mic, Nylon and Elite Daily among others, have announced their plans to form a union with Writers Guild of America East.

The effort includes about 205 staffers in editorial, creative, social and video and encompasses all of BDG’s publications, which also includes Input, Inverse and The Zoe Report. The only publication excluded from the union effort is W magazine, which is operated as a joint venture.

In a letter sent to BDG management Monday, staffers said they are unionizing to fight for fair and transparent compensation, diversity and inclusion commitments, and clear editorial independence and standards.

“In unionizing, we are working collectively to fulfill BDG’s publicly stated values and create a safe, fair workplace where everyone’s talents are nurtured, equitably compensated, and respected — a collaborative workplace where everyone’s voice is heard,” the union said in its organizing letter. “If we are to be the rule-breaking global media company our leadership thinks of us as, it’s time for them to listen.”

BDG has sought to be a top tier digital media empire, achieving what “Condé Nast, Hearst and Meredith had in the 1980s and 1990s during the glory years,” CEO Bryan Goldberg told Bloomberg last year. Goldberg was a co-founder of Bleacher Report, which was sold in 2012 to CNN’s parent company. In 2013, Goldberg founded the women-focused site Bustle and has since grown a portfolio of media brands, launching some internally and acquiring other financially distressed companies like Mic.

BDG’s acquisition of Mic created tension internally and externally. Goldberg was accused of union busting when he agreed to buy Mic in a fire sale. Nearly all Mic staffers, who unionized just a year earlier, were let go ahead of the acquisition. Last November, Bustle laid off eight staffers and some freelancers “out of the blue,” one laid-off staffer told CNN Business. In April, BDG laid off about two dozen staffers and shut down The Outline, a media brand it acquired about a year prior.

Kaitlyn Wylde, a part-time staffer at Bustle, said her interest in unionizing increased after the recent layoffs.

“I started to get panicked that my longest-term job was not as stable as I was hoping it would be,” Wylde told CNN Business last week. “It was right before my five-year anniversary in the company, and I wanted it to be exciting. I wanted to be able to feel like there was upward mobility.”

Among the issues Bustle Digital Group’s union hopes to address is the lack of support and transparency for part-time staffers. Wylde told CNN Business she would like to see clearer job titles, benefits and a better sense of community for part-time staffers like herself.

“Part of being a part-timer, we’re not on Slack. We’re also not on Zoom. So I missed out on that whole Zoom fatigue thing. I wrote a lot about it, and I was jealous, not being able to complain with everyone else,” Wylde said.

Erika Abdelatif, a senior manager on the social team at Bustle Digital Group, said the company has taken steps to foster more diversity and inclusion in the workplace. But the union is seeking more accountability on diversity, including making staff diversity reports available and maintained.

“We want to make sure that everybody feels the sense of security and that there is transparency in pay, and that they can trust their work is being valued for what it is,” Abdelatif said.

BDG is the latest in a massive wave of unionization efforts across media companies. In the last year alone, Hearst Magazines, NBC News, Sports Illustrated and some local newspapers formed labor unions to address workplace problems.

“A lot of the issues that [Bustle Digital Group has] identified to us during the organizing and in their statement are issues that we’re very familiar with,” said Lowell Peterson, executive director of Writers Guild of America, East. “We’re very pleased with the overwhelming support that we’ve got from people in the unit. It’s huge, and that’s the key to successful negotiation is having that kind of solidarity.”

A BDG spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.