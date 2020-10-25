Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19

Money

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic.

Das confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday.

“I have tested Covid-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright,” Das wrote in a tweet.

He said he will “continue to work in isolation” and that work at the bank will go on as normal.

Das is the latest high-ranking executive in the country to contract the virus.

Other government officials who were diagnosed with Covid-19 include India’s home affair minister, Amit Shah, who was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus in August, and chief minister of India’s southern state of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa. The virus has also resulted in one high-profile death, the minister of technical education in Uttar Pradesh state, Kamal Rani Varun.

India has the second highest number of infections globally, behind the United States, and the third highest deaths. So far, there have been more than 7.7 million recorded coronavirus cases in India and 118,534 deaths, according to India’s Ministry of Health and Welfare.