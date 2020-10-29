Glenn Greenwald is quitting The Intercept, claiming editors ‘censored’ his article about Joe Biden

Money

Glenn Greenwald is resigning from The Intercept, the news site he co-founded in 2013 not long after his most prominent work, the publication of articles based on leaks from former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

In a lengthy letter of resignation published Thursday, Greenwald alleged his editors “censored” an article he wrote this week about former Vice President Joe Biden. He claimed that the editors were “refusing to publish it unless I remove all sections critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the candidate vehemently supported by all New-York-based Intercept editors involved in this effort at suppression.”

Greenwald also included the text of a separate resignation email he sent to Michael Bloom, the president of First Look Media, which owns The Intercept, and Betsy Reed, the editor in chief.

“The precipitating (but by no means only) cause is that The Intercept is attempting to censor my articles in violation of both my contract and fundamental principles of editorial freedom,” Greenwald’s email says.

First Look Media did not respond to a request for comment from CNN Business.

Greenwald shared his resignation letter in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Greenwald said he will soon publish the article in question on Substack, the newsletter platform to which he posted the letter. He added that he will continue to publish on Substack, which he heralded as a place where journalists “have come in order to practice journalism free of the increasingly repressive climate that is engulfing national mainstream media outlets across the country.”

Substack has attracted several journalists looking to leave their corporate jobs to go independent. Longtime columnist Andrew Sullivan resigned from New York magazine in July and now focuses on a Substack newsletter, which is listed as No. 5 on the top paid publications on the platform.

Greenwald said in his letter that resigning was not an easy decision.

“Like anyone with young children, a family and numerous obligations, I do this with some trepidation, but also with the conviction that there is no other choice,” Greenwald wrote.