Stocks are on track to wrap up their worst week since March

Money

It has been a messy week for the stock market. With only four days to go until Election Day, rising Covid-19 infections and uncertainty about further government stimulus to help the economy, there’s plenty for investors to worry about.

Stocks are on pace to record one of their worst weeks of the year: All three indexes are in the red and on track for their worst performance since March, when the market tumbled under the first wave of coronavirus infections and lockdowns.

The Dow has so far fallen more than 7% this week and the S&P 500 — which is the broadest measure of Wall Street — is down more than 6%. While we’re not back in lockdown mode yet, some European countries have tightened restrictions again to combat a second wave. The Dow is also looking at its worst month since March.

The Dow tumbled 1.4%, or some 485 points, in the early afternoon, while the S&P traded 1.8% lower.

But it’s the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite faring the worst on Friday, as tech stocks are getting clobbered. Shares of Twitter, for example, were down more than 20% in the early afternoon, following the company’s earnings Thursday. Apple and Amazon shares also tumbled, following their earnings reports.

The Nasdaq is down 2.9% in the early afternoon, and on track for decline of nearly 6% for the week.

The week’s economic data painted a more positive picture — but the data is backward-looking and therefore doesn’t reflect the resurgence of the virus and associated worries.

For example, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey for October came in just above expectations on Friday.

Personal spending rose in September, even as incomes dropped. This is a sign that Americans are dipping into their savings to spend, said economists at Citi. Savings rates went through the roof earlier this year as people stayed at home.

Earlier in the week, third-quarter numbers for gross domestic product growth — the broadest measure of economic activity — exceeded expectations even though the economy still remains in a worse place than it was before the pandemic.

The picture remains muddled for investors.

On the one hand, the economy is on its path to recovery, even though it might be a longer road ahead than some are willing to admit. At the same time, economists and central bankers, have called for more stimulus from Washington to keep this rebound going. Until the election is over and a winner is determined, there won’t be any movement on the stimulus front.

The Federal Reserve announced it will lower the minimum loan size under its Main Street Lending Facility, which will make the funds more accessible to small businesses.

All of this leaves investors with a lot of uncertainty, which is just what the market hates.