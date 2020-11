Money

In the first market reaction to Joe Biden being projected as the next US president, US stock futures were up on Sunday.

Dow futures were up 142 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures were up about 0.5% and Nasdaq futures were up 0.6%.

Stocks ended mostly unchanged on Friday. The Dow slipped 67 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were flat.

