Another 709,000 Americans filed for unemployment claims last week

Money

Another 709,000 Americans filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The report showed another pandemic-era low and was a sign the labor market is continuing to gradually improve.

Thursday’s report marked the fourth straight week where the total dropped from the week before. Claims still remained above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000 set in 1982.

Another 298,154 workers filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program sanctioned under the CARES Act to provide benefits to those ineligible for regular state aid, such as the self-employed.

Together, first-time claims stood at 1 million last week, not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

Continued jobless claims, which count people who have filed for benefits for at least two weeks in a row, stood at 6.8 million.

The falling number of continued claims is a red flag for economists, because it might be going down for the wrong reason. States only provide jobless benefits for a limited period of time, commonly 26 weeks. After that, people roll into other programs, such as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, specifically designed for the coronavirus crisis.

This is a developing story. It will be updated