Trump bans US investments that would aid China’s military

Money

President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning Americans from investing in Chinese firms that the administration says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

The order identifies 31 Chinese companies that it says “enable the development and modernization” of China’s military and “directly threaten” US security.

It also bans US investors from owning or trading any securities that originate or are exposed to those firms. This includes pension funds or holding shares in the companies that are banned.

The order, set to take effect January 11, comes as trade and technology battles are heating up between the world’s two largest economies.

This story is developing.