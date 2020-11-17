Coachella Valley businesses take another hit with spectators not allowed at American Express golf tournament

California

Representatives with the American Express golf tournament in La Quinta announced Tuesday that spectators won't be allowed to attend the event, which runs from January 20-24, 2021.

The PGA tournament takes place at PGA West and the La Quinta Country Club.

The announcement is unwelcome news and another blow for valley businesses already hit hard by business closures ordered in response to Covid-19.

Today News Channel 3 will look to speak with management at both golf courses, and area business owners to get their reaction to today's announcement to find out how they will be impacted by the anticipated loss of business

Check out the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 5:00.