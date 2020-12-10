Disney+ notches 86 million subscribers, showing off a wealth of new streaming content

Money

Last year, Disney debuted Disney+ at an investor event on its famed studio lot. The new streaming service was rolled out by high profile executives like then CEO Bob Iger, came with a treasure trove of content from the company’s biggest brands and a shockingly low monthly subscription price.

A little more than a year later, that service has grown into the focal point of Disney’s besieged business, notching more than 86 million subscribers since launching late last year.

That is a large bump for Disney the end of the last quarter, when it announced it had roughly 74 million subscribers. The company’s stock rose roughly 3% in after hours trading on the news.

“We knew this one-of-a-kind service featuring content only Disney can create would resonate with consumers and stand out in the marketplace,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on Thursday. “And needless to say, Disney+ has exceeded our wildest expectations.”

The company added that its direct-to-consumer offerings, which include Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Hotstar, has more than 137 million subscriptions. Disney also said that the service will launch in more markets next year including South Korea, Eastern Europe and Hong Kong.

Disney’s streaming numbers weren’t the only announcement that the company had to offer at a virtual investor day on Thursday. The company showed off loads of new content from the likes of Marvel Studios and Pixar (not to mention, a galaxy far, far away) and gave an inside look at how it plans on making Disney+ the dominant player in the streaming market.

The company said that over the next few years, the service will have roughly 10 new series from Marvel and Star Wars, as well as 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar series. Disney also said that 15 new films from Pixar, Disney live action and Disney Animation will be heading to the service.

This includes Disney Animation’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which will be available to rent via Premier Access on Disney+ as well as theaters in March.

“It is important to note that all of these distribution plans reflect our current view of the media and entertainment landscape,” Kareem Daniel, the chairman of media and entertainment distribution for Disney, said. “The Walt Disney Company is uniquely positioned to execute this consumer-centric strategy.”

This is a developing story