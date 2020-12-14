Cyberpunk 2077 is full of nudity, but Twitch still lets gamers stream it

Money

Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated game of the year, is finally here. And it’s filled with nudity. That would normally be a problem for Twitch, which has a strict policy banning sexual content. But Cyberpunk has climbed up the ranks as one of the most-streamed games on Twitch.

The game, created by Polish gaming company CD Projekt Red, comes packed with its fair share of sexual content, which can be toggled off in settings (it’s on by default). The game features suggestive content during character creation, such as genitalia customization and displays nudity throughout various points in the game. That’s something that Twitch doesn’t normally allow on its platform.

“Nudity and sexually explicit content or activities, such as pornography, sexual acts or intercourse, and sexual services, are prohibited,” according to Twitch’s community guidelines.

However, Twitch is making an exception for Cyberpunk 2077 streamers.

“Users can play Cyberpunk 2077 on stream provided they progress naturally through things like character customization and do not spend significant periods of time focused on sexual content or nudity,” a Twitch spokesperson told CNN Business.

Vice was the first to report the news that despite Cyberpunk 2077’s rampant displays of nudity, it’s still allowed to be streamed on Twitch.

Since the game’s release earlier this week, many gamers have chimed in on Twitter about concerns with the game’s nudity and how it will be handled on Twitch knowing the platform’s nudity restrictions. The concerns mirror those previously held by gamers with the popular video game series, The Witcher, also created by CD Projekt Red.

Twitch maintains a list of games that are prohibited on its platform, which include games that have a ESRB rating of Adults Only and that violate its community guidelines.

For games that have not been banned, Twitch’s policy states that “when interacting with in-game nudity or sexual content in a permitted game, users may only spend as much time as is required to progress.” In other words, as long as streamers don’t make nudity the focus of their game streaming, they won’t be in violation of this policy. Streamers that don’t comply risk “enforcement action” against their Twitch account, which can include account suspension or being banned from the platform.

Cyberpunk 2077 currently holds roughly 191,000 viewers, making it the fifth highest viewed game on Twitch.