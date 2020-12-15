Gmail suffers another outage

Money

Google suffered its second outage in as many days, with its email service Gmail going down on Tuesday.

Some Gmail users reported messages bouncing back and other error messages.

Google said on its status page that it was aware of the outage around 4.30 p.m. ET, and said it expects the issue to be resolved by 7 p.m. ET.

“The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior,” it added.

On Monday, several of Google’s services went down for about an hour, including Gmail, YouTube and Google Classroom.