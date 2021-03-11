Plan approved for converting Cathedral City Sam’s Club building into package distribution site

Economy

The Cathedral City Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit, which would allow the old Sam's Club building on Date Palm Drive to be used a package distribution site.

According to documents filed with the city, the site would employ up to 152 people, with operations running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The site would also include a storefront, where customers would be able to drop off shipments and pick up packages.

