Prince Harry lands new job as a tech executive

Prince Harry has officially arrived in California.

The Duke of Sussex has joined Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as its chief impact officer, the company told CNN Business on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Harry also confirmed the prince’s new role.

BetterUp provides coaching and mental health services to clients. The company’s website lists Harry as part of its leadership team, describing him as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.”

Harry joins the startup weeks after he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey that detailed their decision to leave the United Kingdom and step back from senior roles in the British royal family. The couple, who are living in California, also addressed the strain that royal life had on their mental health.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Harry had joined BetterUp.

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” Harry told the newspaper. “Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.”

At BetterUp, Harry is expected to have input into product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health, the Wall Street Journal reported. The newspaper said that BetterUp declined to comment on how much Harry would be paid.

“It’s a meaningful and meaty role,” BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux told the Wall Street Journal.