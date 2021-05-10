NBC will not air the next Golden Globes after diversity controversy

Money

The Golden Globes will not be airing on NBC next year.

The network announced that after a controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and questions about the organization’s policies it would not air the show in 2022.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” NBC said in a statement Monday.

The network added that assuming the organization “executes on its plan,” it is “hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The move follows an investigation from the Los Angeles Times in February, which raised ethical questions about the HFPA as well as its absence of Black members.

After the Times investigation, the HFPA promised to “bring in” Black members.

On top of the controversy, this year’s Golden Globes was the lowest-rated in the show’s history. The show, which was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, was watched by 6.9 million.